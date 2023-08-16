Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after acquiring an additional 855,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after acquiring an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $121.75. 377,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,417. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.