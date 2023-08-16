Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.29. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 125,517 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $196.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

