Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. 3,322,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,363,479. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

