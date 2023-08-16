Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.01-4.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00-58.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.38 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.95.

CSCO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,392,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,448,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

