Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-1.04 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.01-4.08 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. 22,694,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,492,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

