CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

CITIC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

