Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,206 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.1% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,966,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,537,938. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

