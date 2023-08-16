Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.23

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $10.11. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 3,594 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CZWI

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.