Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 93,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clearmind Medicine Price Performance

Shares of Clearmind Medicine stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 206,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,052. Clearmind Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Clearmind Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

