ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 435,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLIR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.41% and a negative net margin of 390.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

