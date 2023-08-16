Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 480 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB stock remained flat at $103.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,576. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

