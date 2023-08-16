Clearstead Trust LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 318.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.33. 871,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $211.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.