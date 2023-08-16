Clearstead Trust LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after buying an additional 3,322,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. 6,382,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

