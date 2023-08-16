Clearstead Trust LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,125 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Clearstead Trust LLC owned about 0.07% of Enviva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Enviva by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Up 1.8 %

Enviva stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 353,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enviva

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,305.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,305.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.