Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 12,327 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,982,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,657,145. The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of -158.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.