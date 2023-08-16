Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 428 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,616. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.10. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

