Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 572 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.61.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.