Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 572 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.61.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
