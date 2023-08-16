Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Buys $94,720.00 in Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

CWEN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 836,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,815. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 118,356 shares in the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Articles

