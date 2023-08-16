Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,470 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 2.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,788. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $148.79.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

