Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 3.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. 1,599,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,303. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

