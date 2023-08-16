Clifford Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $52,047.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermon Group news, CFO Kevin Fox bought 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Nesser III bought 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

THR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. 44,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

