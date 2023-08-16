Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,898.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,642.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

