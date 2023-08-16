CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Jon E. Barfield Sells 2,345 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,320. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CMS shares. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus cut their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

