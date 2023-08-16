CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,133 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $134,747,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

CMS stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.