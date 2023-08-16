CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

CCNEP opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

