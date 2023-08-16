CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. CNX Resources traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 136252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,261 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

