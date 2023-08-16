Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Up 7.9% in July

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 193,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in Codere Online Luxembourg by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of CDRO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

