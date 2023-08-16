Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cogna Educação Price Performance

COGNY opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Cogna Educação has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.86.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

