Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cogna Educação Price Performance
COGNY opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Cogna Educação has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.86.
About Cogna Educação
