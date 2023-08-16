Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Cognex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Cognex Stock Down 3.1 %

CGNX stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

