Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Down 0.1%

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.45. 3,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

The firm has a market cap of $112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia India Consumer ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCO. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

