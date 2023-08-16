Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

