Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Commvault Systems worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $281,727.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,220.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $281,727.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,220.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,108,054.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,216,798.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,113 shares of company stock worth $2,670,304. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

