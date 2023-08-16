COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMSP) Shares Down 4.8%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

