Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,421,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 1,332,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF remained flat at $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Concordia Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

