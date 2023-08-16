Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of Conduent stock remained flat at $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 807,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $696.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNDT. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

