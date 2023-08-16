ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 505,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.20.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

