Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 335,737 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after buying an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after buying an additional 229,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

