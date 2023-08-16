Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,023 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 232,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 415,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 311,372 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 87,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 118,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,596,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.