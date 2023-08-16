Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 249.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,089 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $26,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $11,444,550,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5 %

ROK opened at $297.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.91.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,240. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.