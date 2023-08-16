Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,266,395 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 125.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,278,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $23,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

