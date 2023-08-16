Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1,479.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,439 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $25,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

