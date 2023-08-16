Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 129,587 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 221.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,587 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after buying an additional 309,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.