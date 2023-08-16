Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,557 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

