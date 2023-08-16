Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Illumina worth $31,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $176.02 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.29 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

