CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 3.4%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.17 and last traded at $83.06. 166,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 732,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $803,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $803,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,258.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $489,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $842,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,252 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 1,280.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

