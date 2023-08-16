Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

See Also

