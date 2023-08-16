CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Down 3%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €0.42 ($0.46) and last traded at €0.42 ($0.46). 9,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.44 ($0.48).

CORESTATE Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €0.48.

About CORESTATE Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

