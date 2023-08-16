Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:VESTF opened at 3.50 on Wednesday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of 1.41 and a 12-month high of 3.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.87.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Featured Stories

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

