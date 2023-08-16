Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT Raised to $28.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 433,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 57.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

