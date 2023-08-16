Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.01

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 4167008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Get Corteva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.